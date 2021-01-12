By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The young man who kicked in the windshield of a Pittsburgh Police vehicle during last May’s riot in downtown is looking to avoid prison time.
According to the Tribune-Review, the attorney for Brian Bartels is asking the court for probation.
Investigators say it was Bartels’ actions that instigated the riot.
In a sentencing memorandum, Bartels’ attorney cites his remorsefulness, being a first time offender, and the low risk of him doing it as a reason to avoid being sentenced to jail time.