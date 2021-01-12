CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Bartels' attorney is asking the court for probation
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The young man who kicked in the windshield of a Pittsburgh Police vehicle during last May’s riot in downtown is looking to avoid prison time.

According to the Tribune-Review, the attorney for Brian Bartels is asking the court for probation.

Photo Credit: City of Pittsburgh Police

Investigators say it was Bartels’ actions that instigated the riot.

In a sentencing memorandum, Bartels’ attorney cites his remorsefulness, being a first time offender, and the low risk of him doing it as a reason to avoid being sentenced to jail time.