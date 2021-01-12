PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Overnight, Moderna released some promising results for their COVID-19 vaccine pertaining to how long it will keep people protected.
We’re learning this morning the Moderna vaccine should prevent you from contracting COVID-19 for at least a year.
Moderna’s chief medical officer says there is a chance a third shot may be needed, so the company will have to test people to see if the booster will extend protection.
Right now, the vaccine is given in two doses, about a month apart, and is 94% effective around two weeks after you get the second shot.
Since the vaccine is still so new, Moderna says there’s still so much to learn.
But company leaders say they think a third booster shot could work, especially for people who are at higher risk of getting the virus.