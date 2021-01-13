By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office is confirming they have open cases against protesters from Southwestern Pennsylvania in the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week.

“We have a number of leads here. We have a number of cases that are relevant to people living in the Western District of Pennsylvania,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman siad. “We believe there may have been people from this area who traveled down there and possibly participated in criminal activity. If you’re one of those people and you’re listening, I would encourage you to contact us.”

They are looking to identify others and asking for the public’s help in doing so.

Nationally, the FBI is reviewing more than 100,000 pieces of video evidence, has opened 170 cases and is expecting to make hundreds of arrests.

They are accepting tips from the public and digital media showing rioting and violence at the Capitol building and in Washington, D.C., from last Wednesday, Jan. 6.

On Tuesday, the FBI says they interviewed someone here in Pittsburgh who claimed that there might be protests in the area leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

According to agents, the report took place over the weekend, and since the interview, investigators say they are not aware of any related threats in western Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

In an interview with KDKA’s Andy Sheehan on Wednesday, Christman said the bureau investigated the reports and reiterated that they found no evidence of an action planned here.

Regardless, the FBI says they are keeping their eyes out for anyone who might be causing violence and is working closely with state, local and federal authorities.

If you have any information, photos or videos that could be relevant to their investigations into the riots at the Capitol, the FBI is urging you to get in touch with them. You can call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) or visit this link to do it electronically.

Pittsburgh is one of 56 FBI Field Offices investigating the events at the Capitol.