PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The nation’s capital isn’t the only place that is seeing security ramp-up.

Law enforcement here in Pittsburgh is also being put on alert ahead of Inauguration Day.

According to the FBI in Pittsburgh, there has already been one situation they’ve needed to handle.

The FBI interviewed someone in Pittsburgh who claimed that there might be protests in the area leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden one week from today.

According to agents, the report took place over the weekend, and since the interview, investigators say they are not aware of any related threats in western Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

Regardless, the FBI says they are keeping their eyes out for anyone who might be causing violence and is working closely with state, local, and federal authorities.

They are asking anyone that has information, photos, or videos related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week to contact the FBI. They can be reached by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online via email at tips@fbi.gov.