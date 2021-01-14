By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers’ long-time tight ends coach James Daniel is retiring after 17 seasons.
The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Daniel was originally hired by former head coach Bill Cowher in 2004.
We have announced the retirement of long-time tight ends coach, James Daniel.
Daniel began his coaching career in 1993 with the New York Giants before going to Atalanta.
“I wish James all the best in his retirement following a long, productive coaching career in the National Football League,” said Tomlin in a statement.
“I worked with JD for the past 14 years and he coached a bunch of great tight ends, not only here in Pittsburgh but also in Atlanta and New York. His experience provided our tight ends group and our coaching staff with invaluable lessons throughout his career. He has been a tremendous part of our staff from my first day and I wish nothing but continued success in his retirement.”
The news comes on the heels of several coaching changes announced hours earlier after a disappointing post-season.
The team is parting ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley.