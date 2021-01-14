By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s not yet Valentine’s Day, but stores are already announcing their Thanksgiving plans.
Target says it won’t be open on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row. The retailer said the response to its closure last year was so positive, they’ll do it again this year.
The company closed stores to minimize crowds and help guests take the stress out of holiday shopping.
There are multiple Target stores in Pittsburgh, including one in East Liberty and plans for one downtown.