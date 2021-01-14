By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Family and friends are desperately trying to find a missing woman from Fayette County.
Melanie Prokop was last seen on New Year’s Day. On Thursday, a volunteer search party met in the woods along Jacksonville Road in North Union Township.
A hunter found Prokop’s car in the area, and that is when she was reported missing.
“She’s been declining mentally and physically the last year,” said Lizzie Prokop, Melanie’s daughter. “So she may be very confused. She’s showing early signs of dementia.”
Family members said they have no leads from the police and are not sure Melanie is even in the area where her car was found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.