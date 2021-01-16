MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A missing Munhall woman and mother of two who disappeared in October has been found dead.

Tracey Lekovitch had been missing since Oct. 20. Lekovitch’s mother says her daughter was last seen with a friend she met in a recovery program. The mother claims when Lekovitch overdosed in a vacant home and the friend took off, leaving the body behind.

“I had my hopes that she was going to be found alive. And it’s so hard,” said Lekovitch’s mother, Nancy Janosko.

Lekovitch’s mother, friends and police had been searching for her ever since she disappeared. Now the waiting is over.

“Three months. And she’s been dead for that long,” said Janosko.

The news comes after Munhall police and Lekovitch’s family offered a $10,000 reward to help bring her home.

Lekovitch’s body was found in a vacant home in Munhall. Her mother claims her friend left her there to die. Now it turns out this friend is in a coma after her own overdose.

“This girl knew where she was the whole time and never said a word,” said Janosko.

Lekovitch leaves behind two children: a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old.

“The drugs are an evil demon. It just takes over,” said Janosko.

Allegheny County police confirm it was the body of Lekovitch that was found, but they say they don’t suspect foul play.

The cause of death is pending toxicology reports.