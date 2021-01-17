By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Wolf has ordered commonwealth flags across the state to be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of the late Pennsylvania State Senator David Arnold.

The order applies to commonwealth flags flown at commonwealth facilities, public facilities and grounds, although Wolf said he encouraged any Pennsylvanians to participate.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arnold family following the passing of Senator Dave Arnold,” Wolf said. “Dave was a dedicated public servant and conscientious leader who put the people of his district first, always. He fought hard every day for his constituents, even while he was fighting a terrible disease. Our commonwealth has lost a great public servant.”

Related: Pa. State Senator David Arnold Dies Following Battle With Brain Cancer

Arnold was 49 years old and peacefully passed away after a battle with brain cancer. He represented Pennsylvania’s 48th District from 2020 to 2021.

The commonwealth flag has been flown at half-staff since March 11, 2020 to recognize the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that order is to remain in effect indefinitely.