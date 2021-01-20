BY: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Musgrove shared a handwritten goodbye note after being traded by the Pirates.
On Monday, Pittsburgh traded the right-handed pitcher to the San Diego Padres for prospects. Musgrove, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Pirates.
To Pittsburgh, with Love. pic.twitter.com/zlNmR3Gt09
— Joe Musgrove (@ItsbuccnJoe59) January 21, 2021
“To my Pittsburgh famalee,” the goodbye note starts. In his goodbye, Musgrove said it was an honor to play for the Pirates, saying he will cherish wearing the same uniform as Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell and other Pittsburgh legends.
“I’m sorry that we weren’t able to win more while I was there but this city and my teammates over the past 3 seasons have provided me with so much knowledge and growth that I will carry with me for the rest of my career,” Musgrove penned.
The pitcher also thanked the organization and his former teammates in Pittsburgh.
“Thanks for the peace! Take care Yinz,” Musgrove said. “Love, Big Joe.”