By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one woman dead in Stowe Township.
On Thursday, police and paramedics were called to the 700 block of Penn Alley for calls of a woman shot in the head.
When they arrived just before 8:00 a.m., they found a 28-year-old woman shot and she was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.
She was pronounced dead just after 4:00 p.m.
County police’s investigation found that 29-year-old Lauren Brown had been responsible for the shooting as well as the assault of a 31-year-old man.
Brown is currently housed at the Allegheny County Jail for parole violations and is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and firearm violations.