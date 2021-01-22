By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well wishes and kind words are pouring in from Steelers players after tight end Vance McDonald announced he was retiring from the NFL.
The Steelers announced Friday morning that McDonald was calling it a career after eight years in the league.
Shortly after the announcement, several Steelers teammates began congratulating McDonald on his career.
T.J. Watt called McDonald the ‘ultimate teammate.’
Vance is the ultimate teammate!! Congratulations on a great career! I look forward to seeing what the future holds for you and your family! https://t.co/yksUZKec6P
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 22, 2021
Zach Banner agreed.
— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) January 22, 2021
Josh Dobbs wished McDonald well, sharing a GIF on Twitter, showing McDonald’s infamous stiff-arm from 2018.
Congrats on a great career Vance! Appreciate you! 🚀 https://t.co/OHATusRKdL pic.twitter.com/xSbJ9S6DFK
— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 22, 2021
James Conner was among those congratulating McDonald.
Congrats to my man Vance! https://t.co/JB4bOANGzk
— James Conner (@JamesConner_) January 22, 2021