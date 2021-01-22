CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Vance McDonald

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well wishes and kind words are pouring in from Steelers players after tight end Vance McDonald announced he was retiring from the NFL.

The Steelers announced Friday morning that McDonald was calling it a career after eight years in the league.

Shortly after the announcement, several Steelers teammates began congratulating McDonald on his career.

T.J. Watt called McDonald the ‘ultimate teammate.’

Zach Banner agreed.

Josh Dobbs wished McDonald well, sharing a GIF on Twitter, showing McDonald’s infamous stiff-arm from 2018.

James Conner was among those congratulating McDonald.