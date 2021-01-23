HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) – Local health leaders are optimistic that we’re turning a corner on the high number of Coronavirus cases.

However, January is on track to be the United States’ deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

This comes as many struggling to find their first dose of a vaccine. It’s a growing frustration for many.

It’s no secret that people are ready to roll their sleeves up to get the vaccine — but the reality is there’s just not enough to go around.

It seems as soon as health care providers get either of the two vaccines, they’re gone.

It’s the same across the state and the nation for that matter, the distribution network of pharmacies, clinics and hospitals

systems say they’re ready to vaccinate the general public but the supply has slowed to a trickle.

Allegheny Health Network had been vaccinating people 75 and older but has put scheduling on pause until more supply arrives.

These frustrations have caused Democratic Senator Lindsey Williams to call for a better plan and more transparency.

The scolding from Senator Williams of Allegheny County is a sign of mounting frustration over the stubbornly slow pace of vaccinations and shifting guidance about who is eligible to get them.

Williams says Pennsylvania residents “deserve clearer communication and more concrete answers” from the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat.

She suggests partnering with small, local pharmacies and wants a notification system where people are alerted when the vaccine is

available in their area.

And doctors say they’re trying.

“Think of it like a movie theater. When you sell out tickets to a theater, you can’t fit anyone else in. When you can open another

theater, you can get more people in. Basically when we get more supply, we’ll open up more spots,” said Donald Whiting, Chief Medical Officer at Allegheny Health Network.

Senator Williams also says there needs to be better communication about who exactly is eligible.

She also calls on the bigger heath providers to make sure they follow the states 1-A guidelines.

The Wolf administration blames a lack of supply for slow vaccine rollout.

The Wolf administration blames a lack of supply for slow vaccine rollout.



