By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — If you are claiming unemployment compensation through the state and want to view or manage your payments, you will have to check later.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry tweeted on Saturday morning that claim management on their website, which includes services such as checking payment status, viewing payments, viewing or paying overpayments, and viewing and printing 1099Gs, was down to claimers due to system maintenance.

🚨ALERT: UC Claimants are temporarily unable to perform claim management on the regular UC system due to necessary system maintenance ⬇️ We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore these capabilities as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/mpKnbyqp9U — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) January 23, 2021

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore these capabilities as quickly as possible,” the department said in the tweet.

This comes after the system crashed Friday morning, following a surge of people trying to use the site.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.