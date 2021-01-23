By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pierre-Olivier Joseph didn’t waste any time recording his first point in the National Hockey League.
In his first game with the Penguins and first game in the NHL, Joseph logged an assist.
The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut Friday night in the 4-3 comeback win for the Penguins vs. the New York Rangers.
Joseph was awarded the third-star of the game and received high praise from Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.
Sullivan said “I thought he had a terrific first game in the NHL. He was skating. He made some nice subtle plays to help us get out of our end. He defended hard and he played within himself.”
Joseph was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes in 2019, spending last season playing in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League.
The Penguins are set to face the Rangers again on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.