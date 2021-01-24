PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting today, unemployed Pennsylvanians can start applying for some more much-needed relief that will be available.

This will allow people to use a federal program that had been stopped since December.

People will be able to file for an additional 11 weeks of unemployment compensation.

According to the state’s Office of Unemployment Compensation, if you had some of your original 13 weeks left over on December 26th, you will also receive the 11 additional weeks.

If you were being paid on the Pennsylvania Extended Benefits Program before December 26th, you must complete your extended benefits before the additional 11 weeks can be added to your claim.

According to the state, about 100,000 Pennsylvanians had been receiving these benefits.

And you will automatically receive the weekly 300 dollars of federal pandemic unemployment compensation.

On Friday, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program returned.

Related stories:

People can file for the additional 11 weeks of assistance.

For those benefits, people should log onto their PUA dashboard.

When filing, you may be able to claim the weeks of:

January 2nd

January 9th

January 16th

January 23rd

For those benefits, you must get your filing done by Friday.