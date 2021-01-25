PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders are set to host a public hearing where talks about students returning to in-person learning are expected to occur ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

Parents and students in the district will have the opportunity to express their thoughts and concerns to the school board tonight.

The concern here is whether or not to send kids back to school for in person learning before or after spring break.

A resolution was presented during last week’s agenda review meeting and would postpone students’ return to the

classroom until after April 6.

There are a few reasons why these talks happened.

The school board says COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County remain high.

Plus, some teachers, bus drivers, and staff are concerned about coming back to the classroom before they get the vaccine.

Right now, it’s still unclear when they’ll be able to get the shot.

Teachers are in Pennsylvania’s 1B phase, while the state is currently in Phase 1A.

While Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says he understands the board’s concerns, he’s also worried about students falling behind while they continue to learn remotely.

Tonight’s meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held virtually.

