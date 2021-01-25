By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have hired a new tight ends coach.
Alfredo Roberts was chosen for the position. He’s replacing James Daniel, whose retirement was announced earlier this month after 17 seasons with the team.
We have named Alfredo Roberts as our tight ends coach.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 25, 2021
Roberts has spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was their tight ends coach in 2020, and before that, he was the running backs coach for three seasons. There he coached Steelers fullback Derek Watt.
He’s been a coach in the NFL for 17 years.
Roberts’ hiring is just one of several changes to the Steelers’ coaching staff this month. Daniels retired and the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley.
It comes on the heels of a disappointing post-season that was ended quickly with a loss to the Cleveland Browns.