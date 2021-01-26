By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is taking more coronavirus vaccine appointments for people 65 years and older at its clinic at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville.

RELATED STORIES:

The county Health Department said it opened additional vaccination appointments for Feb. 9-13. The clinic is open Feb. 9-12 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.

People 65 and older can register for appointments in February using the following links:

Feb. 9; Feb. 10; Feb. 11; Feb. 12; Feb. 13

“The links above connect users to the PrepMod scheduling system used by ACHD and Pennsylvania Department of Health. If a vaccination slot is available for a given day, the link will redirect to a page titled “Sign Up for Vaccinations – Monroeville DoubleTree – 65+ Clinic” with the date of the clinic. Individuals will be able to enter their information and select a time for vaccination. Selecting a time for vaccination is the last step of the registration process. After scheduling an appointment, users will receive a confirmation email to the address provided during registration,” a release from the department said.

“If the user is redirected to the state’s vaccine page and eligibility quiz, the appointments for the date selected are full and the user should try to schedule for another date,” the county added.