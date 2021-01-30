By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends of missing man Thomas Hughes are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts.
Hughes, 25, of Beechview was last seen around 11 p.m on Jan. 23, wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black boots and black Carhart jacket. Hughes is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 260 pounds. He also has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say Hughes’ silver 2012 Volkswagen Routan was found last weekend on the South Side near the Riverfront Trail.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.