Patricia Rooney passed away on Saturday. She was 88 years old.
Filed Under: Patricia Rooney, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Condolences began pouring in Saturday night following the passing of Patricia Rooney, wife of the late Dan Rooney, and mother of Steelers team president Art Rooney II.

Rooney passed away peacefully on Saturday at home. She was 88 years old. 

“You were truly loved,” said retired Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs was among those offering condolences to the Rooney family.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said his “thoughts are with the Rooney family.”

“RIP Mrs. Rooney,” said Steelers lineman Zach Banner.