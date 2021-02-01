PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of snow has some city of Pittsburgh residents upset again over lack of plowing and salting on their streets.

Allentown resident Kitty Dally and her neighbor Gail Fry say enough is enough.

“All we ask them to do is come up and salt the street and plow it a little bit, but they won’t do it,” said Dally.

Kitty Dally: “He was up this morning and he drove over it.”

KDKA’s Amy Wadas: ”But he didn’t salt it?”

Kitty Dally: “No.”

“Ever since they started the tracking system, they just drive over the hill real fast and they’re done and they say they did the 900 block of Climax, ’cause we saw tire tracks,” said Fry.

A city spokesperson said Climax Street has been treated and mentioned that the city’s online snowplow tracker shows that it has.

The city said Public Works crews have been working 24/7 since the snow started falling Saturday night, and will continue to treat the roads until the storm has passed.

Not far from Allentown in Mt. Oliver, a City of Pittsburgh Public Works truck lost control and went over a hill near Proctor Way. The driver was trapped, but luckily didn’t get hurt.

Meanwhile, for some, it was a typical morning of shoveling following the snow.

Mayor Bill Peduto said more snow is expected and the plan is to keep the streets all around the city treated.

“We will consistently keep the crews out there until the storm passes in the early morning hours of tomorrow,” said Mayor Peduto.