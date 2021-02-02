NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — Major League Baseball will proceed with an on-time start to spring training and the season after players rejected a plan Monday night to delay reporting by a more than a month.
MLB proposed to the players’ association on Friday that the start of spring training be pushed back from Feb. 17 to March 22, that opening day be delayed from April 1 to April 28 and that each team’s schedule be cut from 162 games to 154.
The Pirates announced Monday that they plan to host fans at 25% capacity at LECOM Park in Bradenton, FL.
MLB believes the virus situation would improve during the month delay.
