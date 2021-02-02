SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect has been arrested for calling in a bomb threat to the William S. Moorhead Federal Building in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police say that 60-year-old Albert Morris Jr. called 911 around 5:00 p.m. on Monday evening saying that a bomb would go off in 18 minutes.

The building was evacuated and several downtown Pittsburgh streets were closed.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No devices or threats were found within the building.

Morris is being charged with making terroristic threats and threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.