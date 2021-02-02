By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect has been arrested for calling in a bomb threat to the William S. Moorhead Federal Building in downtown Pittsburgh.
Police say that 60-year-old Albert Morris Jr. called 911 around 5:00 p.m. on Monday evening saying that a bomb would go off in 18 minutes.
The building was evacuated and several downtown Pittsburgh streets were closed.
No devices or threats were found within the building.
Morris is being charged with making terroristic threats and threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.