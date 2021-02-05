PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Facebook group is helping Pittsburghers track down a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Getting Pittsburgh Vaccinated – COVID-19 Appointment Tip Page was founded by three local moms who wanted to help others find a vaccine. Leighann Bacher and Heather Lucci of Hampton and Liz Huber of McCandless started the page Sunday. It’s already up to more than 5,000 members.

“That’s kind of how we all met is just through Facebook because we were all trying to share and gather information and make it easier,” Huber said.

The founders make it clear in the page’s rules that it is not to be used to cheat the system.

WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward Provides A Morning Update On Your Day Pittsburgh



With a vaccine still hard to come by for many who are eligible, the page is a place for people to share where they got a vaccine appointment, as well as ask for and provide help.

“Even if we can help people with whatever it may be, even tips, advice, it’s giving hope to the community, too,” said Lucci.

The founders say the page has brought out the best in some people.

“You’ll see somebody post that they need a vaccine and then somebody comes in and sort of saves them and says, ‘Here, I’m going to help you sign up,’ and that is just so great to see the community come together,” Lucci said.

It’s also served as a space for people to air their grievances about a process that has been frustrating for many.

RELATED STORIES:

Thursday, Allegheny County’s 2-1-1 line was overwhelmed with callers trying to book an appointment for a vaccine. When many callers only reached a busy signal, they turned to the page to see if anyone else was dealing with the same issues.

“I think it is nice to know that you’re not doing something wrong,” Bacher said. “It’s just sometimes the resources aren’t there and a lot of people are kind of in the same boat as you right now.”

As the founders balance the page with being mothers and having full-time jobs, they say their greatest need is people who are willing to log on and look for appointments for others.