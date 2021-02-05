By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The TSA says travelers who refuse to wear a mask could face fines up to $1,500.
On Friday the TSA announced penalties flyers could now face after President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating masks on public transportation.
.@TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask. Learn more at: https://t.co/wn6dItY9zB pic.twitter.com/jyyZIwRIop
— TSA (@TSA) February 5, 2021
The TSA recommends a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. Based on “substantial aggravating or mitigating factors,” the TSA might seek a sanction amount falling outside these ranges.
We're committed to the highest health/safety standards. As of Feb. 2, federal law will require masks on all airport property and aircraft. Failure to comply may result in penalties. Free masks are available at our Information Desks. #SafeTravels. https://t.co/yyB74rLruI pic.twitter.com/aIJGhykOie
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) February 1, 2021
Even before the mandate, you couldn’t get on a flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport without a mask. The airport says it has free masks available at the information desk.