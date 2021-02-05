CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The fines start at $250 and increases for repeat offenders.
Filed Under:Face Masks, Local TV, Mask Mandate, Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The TSA says travelers who refuse to wear a mask could face fines up to $1,500.

On Friday the TSA announced penalties flyers could now face after President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating masks on public transportation.

The TSA recommends a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. Based on “substantial aggravating or mitigating factors,” the TSA might seek a sanction amount falling outside these ranges.

Even before the mandate, you couldn’t get on a flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport without a mask. The airport says it has free masks available at the information desk.