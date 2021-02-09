By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A new tool from the state Health Department aims to help Pennsylvanians figure out if it’s their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state launched “Your Turn” on Tuesday.

The tool is meant for Pennsylvanians younger than 65 since all people 65 and older are currently eligible. When it’s your turn, the state will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it’s not your turn yet, you can put in your contact information to get updates about vaccine distribution.

During a press conference announcing the tool, Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin defended the decision to not have a centralized registration like other states, saying the problem right now is supply.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan, which includes long-term care facility residents and health care personnel, people 65 and older and those 16-64 with high-risk conditions.

People can also call 877-PA-HEALTH to see if they’re eligible. You can find Your Turn on the state’s website along with information about COVID-19 vaccine providers.