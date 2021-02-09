By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have brought two big names into their front office.

Co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle announced Tuesday afternoon that they have brought in famed Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ron Hextall as General Manager and former Stanley Cup-winning GM of the Anaheim Ducks Brian Burke as President of Hockey Operations.

The Penguins say Hextall will oversee the team’s day-to-day hockey operations and report to Burke as his primary advisor. Burke will then report to team President and CEO David Morehouse.

Burke posted this message to his Twitter account just after the news was made official.

Couldn’t be more excited to join such a great organization. Let’s go @penguins! https://t.co/xJQrAxbmT1 — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) February 9, 2021

It’s been nearly two weeks since Jim Rutherford resigned as Penguins general manager.

Rumors have been swirling the last few days about Hextall meeting with the Penguins. It was reported Monday that he had a second meeting with the Penguins’ brass.

Hextall, 56, of Manitoba, played 13 NHL seasons. In addition to his time with the Flyers, he also played for the Quebec Nordiques and New York Islanders.

After his playing days, Hextall was a scout and served in the personnel department of the Flyers from 1999-2006. He served as the Flyers’ general manager from 2014-2018. He also worked in the Los Angeles Kings’ front office.

Hextall’s father, Bryan Hextall Jr., was a center for the Penguins from 1969-74.

In the Penguins press release, Hextall said, “It’s an honor to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins – an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice. I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh. I’ve come full circle, as I have fond memories as a youth in Pittsburgh watching the Penguins and my father.”

The Rhode Island-born, Minnesota-raised Burke, 65, has spent 31 years as an NHL executive.

In addition to the Ducks, Burke has served in the front offices for the Hartford Whalers/Vancouver Canucks, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames. He also worked in the NHL’s front office from 1993-98.

Burke is also known for his involvement in USA Hockey, and for helping create the You Can Play Project with his son, Patrick. It was founded in honor of the late Brendan Burke – Brian’s son and Patrick’s brother.

“To me, Pittsburgh is a take-your-breath-away destination for any GM or president of hockey ops. I’m so excited for the opportunity. The Penguins are a storied franchise with outstanding ownership in Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle and Pittsburgh is just a great hockey city,” Burke said in the press release from the Penguins.

Interim GM Patrik Allvin will return to his duties as assistant general manager with the team, the Penguins say.

