HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A new texting system will soon be available to help Pennsylvanians through their unemployment claims.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state Department of Labor and Industry is working on a system that will allow staff to text people to help them resolve payment issues.
The texting system could go live as early as the end of February.
It comes as unemployed Pennsylvanians continue to express frustration over the state’s outdated unemployment benefits program.