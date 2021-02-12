By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a pharmacy in New Castle.
Jordan Perretti was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Police say he covered his face with a mask and gauze when he demanded drugs at the CVS Pharmacy on East Washington in New Castle last week.
Police say they found Xanax and a gun in his vehicle.