NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a pharmacy in New Castle.

Jordan Perretti was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Police say he covered his face with a mask and gauze when he demanded drugs at the CVS Pharmacy on East Washington in New Castle last week.

Police say they found Xanax and a gun in his vehicle.