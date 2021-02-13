CASTLE SHANON, Pa. (KDKA) – Frustration over getting the coronavirus vaccine continues in our area. The Allegheny County Health Department’s website crashed Saturday morning while residents were trying to register for an upcoming vaccination clinic.

“Very frustrating, very irritating. I was upset,” said Cindy Weisser.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Weisser and many others jumped onto the Allegheny County Health Department’s website. They were hoping to register for a vaccination clinic at the Castle Shannon Fire Department Banquet Hall.

Maybe too many people jumped on the site, because it crashed for a short period of time.

“I tried on my laptop, I tried on my phone, even tried to have my husband do it on his phone. Server unavailable, server unavailable. The website wouldn’t even load,” Weisser said.

The clinic is for those 65 and older. Weisser was trying to get her elderly family members scheduled.

Allegheny County Director of Communications Amie Downs said the online appointments for Tuesday through Friday were taken within the first ten minutes.

“Finally I did get onto the website but all four of the days, every time I would put in the link, it would come up no appointments,” Weisser said.

Downs said the vaccine supply remains limited.

Weisser said she just doesn’t think online registration is right for this age group.

“There is no way they would be able to do what I did this morning,” Weisser said. “This is the population we are trying to target and they’re not tech savvy.”

People will get one last chance. Registration by phone for those without internet and 65 and older will open Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“What’s going to happen is they’re going to call and the line is going to be busy, continuously,” Weisser said.

Still, many Pennsylvanians are not giving up on their chance to be protected from COVID-19.

“I’m definitely going to keep trying,” Weisser said.

The Castle Shannon Fire Department is asking people to not call the fire department about this vaccine clinic. The president of the fire department said their secretary’s phone has been ringing off the hook with people seeking appointments. You cannot get appointments that way.

The next chance to get appointments for the vaccination clinic in Castle Shannon is Tuesday at 9 a.m. by calling 211.

No walk-ins are allowed.