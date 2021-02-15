CASTLE SHANNON, PA (KDKA) — The second round of winter weather is heading in and could impact your travels.

People who fought to get coronavirus vaccine appointments are now worried they may not be able to get to a clinic.

The Allegheny County Health Department wants to make sure everyone who is scheduled for an appointment gets that dose safely.

So if you can’t make it to your scheduled time, you’ll be classified as a “no-show.” Only on Monday and Tuesday will the “no-show” appointments get a call from the department to reschedule.

For those people that did not make it to an appointment on Monday morning, some feel comfort and relief that the department is willing to work with them and the unpredictable conditions.

“Between all the anxiety and even getting it scheduled, then the snow came today which made it worse, but I feel so relieved now that it’s done. In fact, last night, I rescheduled my appointment because it was at 10 and I made it later in the afternoon,” said Debbie Kosky, who lives in Baldwin.

It’s important to note that these changes are only for people that have vaccine appointments scheduled Monday and Tuesday and you should only cancel your appointment if you no longer need it.