By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A man arrested for an armed robbery at a pharmacy in New Castle is now facing charges in a deadly shooting.RELATED: Shots Fired At Braddock Police Officer
New Castle Police say Jordan Perretti was arrested in 39-year-old Jason Miles’ death. Police say Miles was shot several times in an alleyway off Marshal Avenue earlier this month.
Through the investigation, detectives learned there was a connection between the homicide and a robbery at CVS a day earlier.RELATED: CDC Issues Warning, Links Certain Cheeses With Multi-State Listeria Outbreak
Police say Perretti covered his face with a mask and gauze when he demanded drugs at the CVS Pharmacy on East Washington on Jan. 5.
The next day, police say Perretti confronted Miles near Marshall Avenue, then allegedly shot him multiple times.MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Westmoreland, Fayette Counties With Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Forecasted
Perretti is now being charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations. He’s being held in the Lawerence County Jail without bond.