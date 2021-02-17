WHITE OAK (KDKA) – For those planning to attend Ash Wednesday’s “Ash-and-Dash” drive-throughs today, things are going to be a bit different this year due to COVID-19.

At the Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak, they have joined forces to hold an “Ash-and-Dash” drive-through with Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. along Lincoln Way.

It will be a drive-through or walk-in event, however, due to COVID-19 concerns and to respect social distancing, they will distribute small cloth patches with ash crosses on them.

“All of our parishes will be having opportunities for people to come together either during mass or on prayer services to receive ashes,” said Bishop David Zubik.

Once the drive-through event is over, from 9:00 a.m. throughout the rest of the day, ashes will be distributed at Faith Lutheran Church, and those that do not wish to enter the building can call ahead (412-673-2296) and be met outside.