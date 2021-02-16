PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is nearly here.
If that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!
The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back! So, go on, plan ahead and find some great, socially distanced places to grab the catch of the day!
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese says their parishes’ fish frys will be “available only through take-out or, where offered, delivery options.” For more information on the changes for the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here.
Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions
________________________________________________________________________________________
KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE
Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Fish Frys will all be takeout and/or delivery only.
North Vicariate
Adams/Cranberry/Glade Mills
St. Kilian Parish
7076 Franklin Road
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
Takeout Only
Where: Parish Building parking lot for curbside pick-up; no walk-ups allowed
When: Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26
Times: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Menu:
Hand battered and breaded cod on a sesame seed bun, with homemade coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce and, in alternating weeks, either a side of pierogies or macaroni and cheese.
Pierogies are served on February 19 , March 5 and March 19.
Mac & cheese is served on February 26, March 12 and March 26
Takeout Phone Number: Pre-order at (724) 625- 1665 Ext 9 after 1:30 pm on the day of the fish fry.
Order confirmation necessary upon pick up.
Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fish-fry
Allison Park/Glenshaw
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the fish dinners for 2021 will not take place.
Aliquippa/Center/Hopewell/Monaca
No Fish Frys Found
Ambridge/Baden/Conway/Franklin Park
Our Lady of Peace
1000 Third Avenue
Conway, PA 15027
Takeout Only
When: February 19, March 5 & 19
Times: 11AM—7PM
Menu:
FISH SANDWICH…………. $8.00
DINNERS
SHRIMP DINNER…………. $10.00
ADULT FISH DINNER………. $9.00
CHILDREN FISH DINNER…. $7.00
A dinner contains cole slaw, roll & coffee and your choice of fries, mac & cheese, or baked potato.
SIDE ORDERS – $2.00 each
French Fries
Baked Potato
Cole Slaw
Macaroni and Cheese
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 869-0230
Website: https://greatgrouping.org/fishfry
Good Samaritan Parish
725 Glenwood Avenue
Ambridge, PA 15003
Takeout Only
When: February 19, 26, March 5,12,19,26
Times: 11AM—7PM
Menu:
Fish Sandwich (fried or baked) $8.50
Dinners (choice of side)
Fish Dinner $10
Shrimp Dinner $10
Sides: Mac and Cheese $3
French Fries $3
Cole Slaw $1.50
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 266-6010
Website: https://greatgrouping.org/fishfry
Sts. John and Paul
377 Linmore Avenue
Baden, PA 15005
Takeout Only
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent
Times: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Menu: Jumbo fried fish sandwich platter, $12
Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-3044
Website: https://greatgrouping.org/fishfry
Beaver Falls/Chippewa/Darlington/Midland
Saint Monica Church
116 Thorndale Drive
Beaver Falls, Pa 15010
Takeout Only
Where: Founders Hall
When:
Ash Wednesday hours are 11:30 am – 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Menu:
Menu items are:
Fried fish sandwich: $7
Fried fish or shrimp with roll, coleslaw and choice of one side: $12
Sides are:
French fries
Mac & cheese
Haluski
Pierogis.
Extra sides: $3
Takeout Phone Number: 724-846-3818
Website: http://www.saintmonica.us/
Bellevue/Emsworth/Franklin Park
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
45 North Sprague Avenue (Bellevue)
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Takeout Only
When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Menu:
Fish sandwiches cost $9
Dinners cost $12 (fries and coleslaw included)
There is also a choice of fried fish or fried shrimp
Kids meals cost $3 (grilled cheese with fries and applesauce)
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 419-3959 (Walk-ins also accepted)
Website: https://www.bellworthparkcc.org/
Bloomfield/Garfield/Lawrenceville
No Fish Frys Found
Butler/Center/Lyndora/Meridian
Saint Fidelis of Sigmaringen Parish
125 Buttercup Road
Butler, PA 16001
Takeout Only from Social Hall
When: Fridays — Feb. 12-March 26
No Fish Fry on Ash Wednesday or Good Friday
Times: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12
Menu:
Fried or Baked Fish
Scalloped Potatoes or French Fries
Green beans, coleslaw, bread & butter, dessert
Takeout Phone Number: Order Online
Website: https://www.butlerareacatholicparishes.org/fish-fry
Cranberry/Ellwood City/Zelienople
No Fish Frys Found
Christ Our Savior Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Divine Mercy Parish
Epiphany Church
164 Washington Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Where: Takeout Only at Epiphany Church Hall
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-471-1008
Website: https://www.divinemercypgh.org/fish-fry
Divine Redeemer Parish
St. James Church
200 Walnut Street
Sewickley, PA 15143
Takeout Only
Where: Curbside pickup at church parking lot
When: Fridays throughout Lent
Times: 4:30 pm-7:00 pm
Menu:
Dinners cost $13 (include bread and 2 sides)
Fried fish dinner
Baked fish dinner
Salmon dinner
Fish sandwich dinner
A la carte:
Fish sandwich: $9
Mac & cheese: $3
Takeout Phone Number: 412-741-5540 x2
Website: https://www.divine-redeemer.com/
Guardian Angels Parish
Includes St. Alphonsus, Holy Family, Holy Martyrs, St. Ladislaus, Most Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Our Lady of Victory Churches
1526 Union Ave.
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Takeout Only, Drive-Thru Pick-Up
When: Every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Menu & Cost: Cod Dinners
Takeout Phone Number: 724-226-4900
Website: https://www.guardianangelspgh.org/
Holy Spirit
St. Vincent de Paul Church
1 Lucymont Drive
New Castle, PA 16102
Takeout Only
Where: Curbside pickup
When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times:
Lunch pickup: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Dinner pickup: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Menu:
Lunch menu: Baked or fried fish sandwich and French fries – Costs $8
Dinner menu: Baked or fried fish, or shrimp with choice of 2 sides (mac & cheese, french fries, beans). Includes cole slaw, bread, butter, and dessert. – Costs $10
Pasta e Fagioli by the quart: $6
Haluski by the quart: $8
Takeout Phone Number: Order by calling 724-652-5538 on Tuesdays of Lent from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Website: https://www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org/
St. James the Apostle Church
4019 US 422
Pulaski, PA 16143
Takeout Only
Where: Curbside pickup
When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times:
Lunch pickup: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Dinner pickup: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Menu:
Lunch menu: Baked or fried fish sandwich and French fries – Costs $8
Dinner menu: Baked or fried fish, or shrimp with choice of 2 sides (mac & cheese, french fries, beans). Includes cole slaw, bread, butter, and dessert. – Costs $10
Pasta e Fagioli by the quart: $6
Haluski by the quart: $8
Takeout Phone Number: Order by calling 724-654-7076 on Tuesdays of Lent from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Website: https://www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org/
Lower Allegheny Valley
No Fish Frys Found
Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1000 Avila Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Takeout Only
Where:
When: Fridays in Lent from Friday, February 19 – Friday, April 2
Cost: $10 per dinner
Menu:
Choice of fried fish, baked fish or fried shrimp dinner
Dinner Includes: side of mac & cheese, side of cole slaw, homemade cocktail and tartar sauce, and a bun with fried fish
Limited quarts of homemade cole slaw are available for $5 each
Order Instructions:
Curbside pickup is available. A volunteer will take your order at your vehicle window and deliver your order to you.
Phone orders not being accepted. The fish fry is only drive-thru.
Website: https://www.mountcarmelpgh.org/
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
St. Cecilia
631 California Ave.
Rochester PA 15074
Takeout Only
Where: Social Hall
When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Menu:
Fish dinners (fried and baked): $10
Shrimp dinner: $10
Chesapeake bay special: $12
Fish sandwich: $9
Fish on a plate: $8.50
Salads (baked fish, fried fish, shrimp): $12
Side Orders: Pierogies, coleslaw, French fries, baked potato, side salad, Mac & cheese, cabbage and noodles
Takeout Phone Number: 724-775-0801 (office) or 724-775-3775-3776 (hall)
Website: https://www.beavercatholic.com/welcome-st-cecilia
Saints Peter & Paul School
370 E End Avenue
Beaver, PA 15009
Takeout Only
Where: School
When: February 19, 2021
Times: 11 am until gone
Menu:
Fish dinner: $11
Senior fish dinner: $10
Child fish dinner: $4
Fish salad: $10
Fish sandwich: $8
Pittsburgh fish sandwich: $9
Sides are also available
Takeout Phone Number: Orders taken after 10 a.m. at 724 359-0659
Website: https://www.beavercatholic.com/school
Saint Aidan Parish
Blessed Francis Seelos Academy
221 Church Road
Wexford PA 15090
Takeout Only
Where: St. Alphonsus Church site cafeteria for curbside pick-up
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Cost: $10 for a meal or $10.50 for a sandwich meal
Menu:
Choice of fried or baked cod or fried shrimp (bun available for sandwich)
All dinners served with mac & cheese and coleslaw
Takeout Phone Number: 412-585-3915 after 2 pm
Website: https://www.saintaidanparish.org/fish-fry.org
Saint Benedict the Moor Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Saint Clare of Assisi Parish
St. Wendelin Church
210 Saint Wendelin Road
Butler, PA 16002
Takeout Only
When: Good Friday, April 2
Times: 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Menu:
Fish fries cost $14 and include 3 pieces of beer battered Alaskan Cod with French fries, coleslaw, dinner roll, tartar sauce, ketchup & malt vinegar. Bottled water or can of soda is included.
Takeout Phone Number:
Website: https://www.saintclareparish.com/
Saint Faustina Parish
Includes St. Anthony, St. Christopher, St. Louis, St. Peter
1010 S. Hanover St.
City, Pa. 15—
Takeout Only
Where: St. Mary’s Parking Lot at 1010 S. Hanover St. (enter from Field Street)
When: Ash Wednesday Baked Fish Wednesday is February 17
Times: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Menu:
Dinner, soup, and haluski are available
Dinner includes: baked fish, potatoes, carrots, coleslaw, and dessert and costs $12
Soups:
Manhattan Clam Chowder: $6 per pint or $10 per quart
Shrimp Bisque: $6 per pint or $10 per quart
Soups and Haluski are served cold
Website: https://www.stfaustinaparish.org/lenten-fish-fry
Saint Francis of Assisi Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Saint Jude Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Saint Mary Magdalene Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Saint Matthew Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Saint Paul Cathedral Parish
No Fish Frys Found
Saints Martha and Mary Parish
Saint Catherine of Sweden Church
2554 Wildwood Road
Allison Park, PA 15101
Takeout Only
Where: Curbside pickup in lower church parking lot
When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Menu:
Fried or baked cod fish dinners include 2 side dishes and dessert and costs $10
Child’s portion of fried cod with 2 sides and dessert costs $6
Sautéed & seasoned shrimp or batter baked shrimp dinners include 2 side dishes and dessert and costs $12
Child’s portion of either dinner includes 2 sides and dessert and costs $ 10
Macaroni and Cheese dinner with a choice of coleslaw or applesauce and dessert costs $5
9” cheese pizza with dessert costs $6
Fish tacos (2 tacos/order) with a choice of 5 toppings and dessert cost $9
Shrimp tacos (2 tacos /order) with toppings and dessert cost $12
Fried or Baked cod fish sandwich with French fries and coleslaw cost $9
Fried or Baked cod fish sandwich ala carte cost $7
Side dishes choices are: pierogies, mac & cheese or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce.
Dessert is chocolate or vanilla pudding.
Takeout Phone Number: All orders must be placed in advance by phone by calling 412-486-6001
Website: https://www.stsmarthaandmaryparish.org/st-catherine-of-sweden
Shrines of Pittsburgh
Most Holy Name Church
1515 Tinsbury St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Where: School Hall located at 1515 Tinsbury St. Pittsburgh, PA 15212
When: Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday)
Times: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Cost: All dinners are $12
Menu:
Fried or Baked Fish, Breaded Shrimp or Crab Cakes
Choice of 2: Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Applesauce or Stewed Tomatoes
Sandwich bun or Dinner roll
Dessert
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 231-2994
Website: https://pghshrines.org/fishfry
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
3058 Brereton St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Takeout Only
Where: Rosary Hall
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Menu:
Cost is $12 for a fish sandwich dinner of fried or baked cod with choice of two sides. (Sides changing weekly.)
Takeout Phone Number: Orders taken starting at noon on Fridays 412-621-5441; walk-ins welcome
Website: https://pghshrines.org/immaculate-heart-of-mary
South Vicariate
Archangel Gabriel Parish
Blessed Trinity Parish
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish
Corpus Christi Parish
Holy Family Parish
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Mary, Mother of God Parish
Mary, Queen of Peace Parish
St. Adalbert
81 S. 13th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Takeout Only
Where: Administrative Center
When: Ash Wednesday and Good Friday
Times: 11:00 a.m.— 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $10
Menu: Fried Fish Sandwich with French Fries and Cole Slaw
Takeout Phone Number: 412-481-838O
Website: https://www.maryqueenofpeacepgh.org/fish-fry-1
St. Mary of the Mount
131 Bigham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Takeout Only
Where: Sullivan Hall
When: Fridays throughout Lent
Times: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Menu: Fried Fish Dish or Sandwich
Takeout Phone Number: 412-390-4011
Website: https://www.maryqueenofpeacepgh.org/fish-fry-1
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Resurrection Parish
Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish
Saint Catherine Laboure
Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish
Saint James Parish
Saint John XXIII Parish
Saint John XXIII
120 Abington Drive
McMurray, PA 15317
Pre-Order Only, Drive-Thru
When: 2/19, 2/26, 3/5, 3/12, 3/19, 3/26
Times: 4PM-7PM
Cost: $11.50
Menu:
Fried Fish Dinner includes Hand Breaded Cod Fillet, Bun, Fries and Cole Slaw
Order Online: https://www.john23.org/
Website: https://www.john23.org/
Saint Joseph the Worker
Saint Katharine Drexel Parish
Saint Matthias Parish
Saint Michael the Archangel Parish
Saint Oscar Romero Parish
Saint Paul of the Cross Parish
Saint Philip Parish
Saint Raphael the Archangel Parish
Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish
Saints Joachim and Anne Parish
Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish
Holy Spirit
2603 Old Elizabeth Road
West Mifflin, PA 15122
Takeout Only
When: Fridays during Lent
Times: 3-7PM
Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-3444
Website: https://triumphoftheholycrosspgh.org
St. Thomas A’ Becket
139 Gill Hall Road
Jefferson Hills, PA 15025
Takeout Only
When: Beginning on Friday, February 19, 2021, and running every Friday during Lent
Times: 4:00-7:00PM
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 655-9966
Website: https://triumphoftheholycrosspgh.org/
GREENSBURG CATHOLIC DIOCESE
Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish
400 Kennedy Avenue
East Vandergrift, PA 15629
Takeout Only
Where: Pickup at Social Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays throughout Lent
Times: Ash Wednesday Hours are Noon-6:30 p.m.; Friday Hours are 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Menu:
Fried or Baked Fish Sandwich is $7
Fried or Baked Fish Dinner is $9.50
Takeout Phone Number: 724-568-1313
Website: https://www.evcatholic.org/
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department
1610 Latrobe-Crabtree Road
Crabtree, PA 15624
Where: Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department – Takeout Only
When: Every Friday During Lent, and Ash Wednesday
Times: 4:30PM-7:30PM
Menu:
Friday Dinner Menu:
Fried Fish Sandwich, Fries & Cole Slaw $10.00
Baked Fish & Pierogie Dinner with Cole Slaw $10.00
Homemade Mac N Cheese $5.00
Homemade Haluski $5.00
Side of Pierogies (3) $3.00
Dozen Pierogies $8.00
Ash Wednesday only serving Fried Fish Sandwich, Fries & Cole Slaw $10.00
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 837-2231
Website: http://www.crabtreevfd.com/news.html?view=1&id=86454
Eastern Area PreHospital Services
Turtle Creek, Pa. 15145
Where: Takeout and/or delivery only from EMS Building at 192 11th Street
When: Ash Wednesday on February 17, and Each Friday in Lent Fridays: February 19, 26 March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 5
Menu:
Fish, Shrimp, Clam Strip Crab Cake Dinners $10.00 your choice of tow sides and beverage
Sides: Fries, Haluski Macaroni and Cheese Pierogi $3.00
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 829-8155
Website: http://www.easternareaems.com/
Logan’s Ferry Heights VFD Station 235
1001 Summit Avenue
New Kensington , Pennsylvania 15068
Where: Take-out only from Social Hall
When:
February 19, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm
February 26, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm
March 5, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm
March 12, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm
March 19, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm
March 26, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm
April 2, 2021(Good Friday) 11:00am-8:00pm
Times: Pre-Orders will be taken on the Thursday before every fish fry from 6:00pm-8:00pm
Menu:
Fish Dinner (Half Pound Fish sandwich, fries, slaw) $9.00
Fish Sandwich $6.00
Shrimp Dinner(shrimp, fries, slaw) $8.00
Shrimp Basket w-fries $7.00
Crabcake Dinner(Crabcakes, fries, slaw) $8.00
Hand cut fries $3.00
Haluski $3.00
Pierogies(4) $3.00
Cole slaw $2.00
Mac & Cheese $3.00
Crabcake $3.00
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 337-0191
Website: http://www.lfhvfd.com/
Moon Twp. Vol Fire Dept.
1000 Beaver Grade Road
Moon Twp., PA 15108
Where Take-out only from Moon Twp. Public Safety building (first floor)
When: Starting Friday, February 19th and every Friday during Lent
Times: 11am – 7PM
Menu:
Fish Dinner $10.00, Fish & Fries $9.00, Shrimp dinner $10.00, Chicken Dinner 6 Pcs $9.00, Kids chicken Dinner 4 Pcs $6.00, Fish Sandwich $8.00, Side of fries $3.00, Our Special Homemade Coleslaw $2.00, Extra piece of Fish $8.00
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 262-5006
Website: https://moontwpfire.com/fish-fry
Rennerdale VFD
30 Suburban Ave.
Carnegie, PA 15106
Where: Rennerdale VFD – Drive-up Take-out Only
When: Feb. 19 & 26, March 5, 12, 19 & 26
Times: 4 to 7:30pm
Menu: Dinner Choices and Prices
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 276-9652
Website: https://www.rennerdalevfd.com/teams/?u=RENNERDALEVFD&s=htosports
St. Louise de Marillac School
310 McMurray Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Where:
Orders to be picked up in the back of St. Louise School. The back parking lot, Door #9. Orders will be ready at the time designated when order is placed.
Take out only. Masks must be worn for pick up.
When: Fridays, February 19th – March 26th
No Fish Frys on Ash Wednesday or Good Friday.
Times: 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Cost: $12.25
Menu:
Only 2 options will be available – our most popular dinners:
Fried Fish Sandwich dinner
Baked Fish dinner
Each dinner includes fish, fries, coleslaw and mac and cheese. No substitutions please.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-835-0600
Orders to be placed online or by phone only. Phone orders only taken on Fridays from 1pm-4pm. All orders pre-paid.
Website: https://stlouiseschoolpa.org/support-stl/annual-fundraising/family-fish-fry/
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
901 Hartman St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
Where: Pre-Order & Takeout Only at the Church Hall.
Please wear masks when you come to pick up your order.
When: Select Fridays: February 19th, February 26th, March 5th, and March 12th
Pre-orders will be taken weekly, Sunday thru Wednesday.
Times: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Menu: Online
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 469-2955
Website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry
White Oak American Legion Post 701
2813 Capitol Street
White Oak, Pa. 15110
Where: Valor Room; Takeout Available
Masks must be worn entering and exiting the hall. COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during the Lenten season
Times: 3-7 p.m.
Cost: Prices range from $1.00 to $10.00
Menu:
Fish sandwiches, fish dinner & shrimp. Sides include haluski, mac & cheese, pierogies, mini potato pancakes, deviled crabs, cole slaw, shoestring fries & applesauce. Soups are cream of potato and roasted corn & shrimp chowder.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-385-4000 or 412-672-7994
Website: http://www.whiteoakpost701.org/
Order Online: https://whiteoakamericanlegion.hrpos.heartland.us/menu
Wilkins Township VFC #3
109 Powell Street
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Where: Drive-thru only
When: Every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Good Friday: 12 Noon to 7:00 pm
Menu:
Cash only
Fish Dinner (Sandwich, Fries, Coleslaw) $9.00
Fish Sandwich $7.00
Shrimp Dinner (Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw) $8.00
Shrimp Only $6.00
Fries Only $2.00
Extra Bun $1.00
Extra Coleslaw $1.00
Macaroni & Cheese $3.00
Takeout Phone Number: 12-418-7905
Website: https://www.wilkinstwp303.com