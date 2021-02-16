PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is nearly here.

If that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!

The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back! So, go on, plan ahead and find some great, socially distanced places to grab the catch of the day!

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese says their parishes’ fish frys will be “available only through take-out or, where offered, delivery options.” For more information on the changes for the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here.

North Vicariate

Adams/Cranberry/Glade Mills

St. Kilian Parish

7076 Franklin Road

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Takeout Only

Where: Parish Building parking lot for curbside pick-up; no walk-ups allowed

When: Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26

Times: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Menu:

Hand battered and breaded cod on a sesame seed bun, with homemade coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce and, in alternating weeks, either a side of pierogies or macaroni and cheese.

Pierogies are served on February 19 , March 5 and March 19.

Mac & cheese is served on February 26, March 12 and March 26

Takeout Phone Number: Pre-order at (724) 625- 1665 Ext 9 after 1:30 pm on the day of the fish fry.

Order confirmation necessary upon pick up.

Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fish-fry



Allison Park/Glenshaw

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the fish dinners for 2021 will not take place.



Aliquippa/Center/Hopewell/Monaca

Ambridge/Baden/Conway/Franklin Park

Our Lady of Peace

1000 Third Avenue

Conway, PA 15027

Takeout Only

When: February 19, March 5 & 19

Times: 11AM—7PM

Menu:

FISH SANDWICH…………. $8.00

DINNERS

SHRIMP DINNER…………. $10.00

ADULT FISH DINNER………. $9.00

CHILDREN FISH DINNER…. $7.00

A dinner contains cole slaw, roll & coffee and your choice of fries, mac & cheese, or baked potato.

SIDE ORDERS – $2.00 each

French Fries

Baked Potato

Cole Slaw

Macaroni and Cheese

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 869-0230

Website: https://greatgrouping.org/fishfry

Good Samaritan Parish

725 Glenwood Avenue

Ambridge, PA 15003

Takeout Only

When: February 19, 26, March 5,12,19,26

Times: 11AM—7PM

Menu:

Fish Sandwich (fried or baked) $8.50

Dinners (choice of side)

Fish Dinner $10

Shrimp Dinner $10

Sides: Mac and Cheese $3

French Fries $3

Cole Slaw $1.50

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 266-6010

Website: https://greatgrouping.org/fishfry

Sts. John and Paul

377 Linmore Avenue

Baden, PA 15005

Takeout Only

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent

Times: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Menu: Jumbo fried fish sandwich platter, $12

Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-3044

Website: https://greatgrouping.org/fishfry



Beaver Falls/Chippewa/Darlington/Midland

Saint Monica Church

116 Thorndale Drive

Beaver Falls, Pa 15010

Takeout Only

Where: Founders Hall

When:

Ash Wednesday hours are 11:30 am – 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Menu:

Menu items are:

Fried fish sandwich: $7

Fried fish or shrimp with roll, coleslaw and choice of one side: $12

Sides are:

French fries

Mac & cheese

Haluski

Pierogis.

Extra sides: $3

Takeout Phone Number: 724-846-3818

Website: http://www.saintmonica.us/



Bellevue/Emsworth/Franklin Park

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church

45 North Sprague Avenue (Bellevue)

Pittsburgh, PA 15202

Takeout Only

When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Menu:

Fish sandwiches cost $9

Dinners cost $12 (fries and coleslaw included)

There is also a choice of fried fish or fried shrimp

Kids meals cost $3 (grilled cheese with fries and applesauce)

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 419-3959 (Walk-ins also accepted)

Website: https://www.bellworthparkcc.org/



Bloomfield/Garfield/Lawrenceville

Butler/Center/Lyndora/Meridian

Saint Fidelis of Sigmaringen Parish

125 Buttercup Road

Butler, PA 16001

Takeout Only from Social Hall

When: Fridays — Feb. 12-March 26

No Fish Fry on Ash Wednesday or Good Friday

Times: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12

Menu:

Fried or Baked Fish

Scalloped Potatoes or French Fries

Green beans, coleslaw, bread & butter, dessert

Takeout Phone Number: Order Online

Website: https://www.butlerareacatholicparishes.org/fish-fry



Cranberry/Ellwood City/Zelienople

Christ Our Savior Parish

Divine Mercy Parish

Epiphany Church

164 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Where: Takeout Only at Epiphany Church Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-471-1008

Website: https://www.divinemercypgh.org/fish-fry



Divine Redeemer Parish

St. James Church

200 Walnut Street

Sewickley, PA 15143

Takeout Only

Where: Curbside pickup at church parking lot

When: Fridays throughout Lent

Times: 4:30 pm-7:00 pm

Menu:

Dinners cost $13 (include bread and 2 sides)

Fried fish dinner

Baked fish dinner

Salmon dinner

Fish sandwich dinner

A la carte:

Fish sandwich: $9

Mac & cheese: $3

Takeout Phone Number: 412-741-5540 x2

Website: https://www.divine-redeemer.com/



Guardian Angels Parish

Includes St. Alphonsus, Holy Family, Holy Martyrs, St. Ladislaus, Most Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Our Lady of Victory Churches

1526 Union Ave.

Natrona Heights, PA 15065

Takeout Only, Drive-Thru Pick-Up

When: Every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Menu & Cost: Cod Dinners

Takeout Phone Number: 724-226-4900

Website: https://www.guardianangelspgh.org/



Holy Spirit

St. Vincent de Paul Church

1 Lucymont Drive

New Castle, PA 16102

Takeout Only

Where: Curbside pickup

When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times:

Lunch pickup: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Dinner pickup: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Menu:

Lunch menu: Baked or fried fish sandwich and French fries – Costs $8

Dinner menu: Baked or fried fish, or shrimp with choice of 2 sides (mac & cheese, french fries, beans). Includes cole slaw, bread, butter, and dessert. – Costs $10

Pasta e Fagioli by the quart: $6

Haluski by the quart: $8

Takeout Phone Number: Order by calling 724-652-5538 on Tuesdays of Lent from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Website: https://www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org/

St. James the Apostle Church

4019 US 422

Pulaski, PA 16143

Takeout Only

Where: Curbside pickup

When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times:

Lunch pickup: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Dinner pickup: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Menu:

Lunch menu: Baked or fried fish sandwich and French fries – Costs $8

Dinner menu: Baked or fried fish, or shrimp with choice of 2 sides (mac & cheese, french fries, beans). Includes cole slaw, bread, butter, and dessert. – Costs $10

Pasta e Fagioli by the quart: $6

Haluski by the quart: $8

Takeout Phone Number: Order by calling 724-654-7076 on Tuesdays of Lent from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Website: https://www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org/



Lower Allegheny Valley

Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish

St. Teresa of Avila Church

1000 Avila Court

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Takeout Only

Where:

When: Fridays in Lent from Friday, February 19 – Friday, April 2

Cost: $10 per dinner

Menu:

Choice of fried fish, baked fish or fried shrimp dinner

Dinner Includes: side of mac & cheese, side of cole slaw, homemade cocktail and tartar sauce, and a bun with fried fish

Limited quarts of homemade cole slaw are available for $5 each

Order Instructions:

Curbside pickup is available. A volunteer will take your order at your vehicle window and deliver your order to you.

Phone orders not being accepted. The fish fry is only drive-thru.

Website: https://www.mountcarmelpgh.org/



Our Lady of the Lakes Parish

Our Lady of the Valley Parish

St. Cecilia

631 California Ave.

Rochester PA 15074

Takeout Only

Where: Social Hall

When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Menu:

Fish dinners (fried and baked): $10

Shrimp dinner: $10

Chesapeake bay special: $12

Fish sandwich: $9

Fish on a plate: $8.50

Salads (baked fish, fried fish, shrimp): $12

Side Orders: Pierogies, coleslaw, French fries, baked potato, side salad, Mac & cheese, cabbage and noodles

Takeout Phone Number: 724-775-0801 (office) or 724-775-3775-3776 (hall)

Website: https://www.beavercatholic.com/welcome-st-cecilia

Saints Peter & Paul School

370 E End Avenue

Beaver, PA 15009

Takeout Only

Where: School

When: February 19, 2021

Times: 11 am until gone

Menu:

Fish dinner: $11

Senior fish dinner: $10

Child fish dinner: $4

Fish salad: $10

Fish sandwich: $8

Pittsburgh fish sandwich: $9

Sides are also available

Takeout Phone Number: Orders taken after 10 a.m. at 724 359-0659

Website: https://www.beavercatholic.com/school



Saint Aidan Parish

Blessed Francis Seelos Academy

221 Church Road

Wexford PA 15090

Takeout Only

Where: St. Alphonsus Church site cafeteria for curbside pick-up

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Cost: $10 for a meal or $10.50 for a sandwich meal

Menu:

Choice of fried or baked cod or fried shrimp (bun available for sandwich)

All dinners served with mac & cheese and coleslaw

Takeout Phone Number: 412-585-3915 after 2 pm

Website: https://www.saintaidanparish.org/fish-fry.org



Saint Benedict the Moor Parish

No Fish Frys Found



Saint Clare of Assisi Parish

St. Wendelin Church

210 Saint Wendelin Road

Butler, PA 16002

Takeout Only

When: Good Friday, April 2

Times: 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Menu:

Fish fries cost $14 and include 3 pieces of beer battered Alaskan Cod with French fries, coleslaw, dinner roll, tartar sauce, ketchup & malt vinegar. Bottled water or can of soda is included.

Takeout Phone Number:

Website: https://www.saintclareparish.com/



Saint Faustina Parish

Includes St. Anthony, St. Christopher, St. Louis, St. Peter

1010 S. Hanover St.

City, Pa. 15—

Takeout Only

Where: St. Mary’s Parking Lot at 1010 S. Hanover St. (enter from Field Street)

When: Ash Wednesday Baked Fish Wednesday is February 17

Times: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Menu:

Dinner, soup, and haluski are available

Dinner includes: baked fish, potatoes, carrots, coleslaw, and dessert and costs $12

Soups:

Manhattan Clam Chowder: $6 per pint or $10 per quart

Shrimp Bisque: $6 per pint or $10 per quart

Soups and Haluski are served cold

Website: https://www.stfaustinaparish.org/lenten-fish-fry



Saint Francis of Assisi Parish

Saint Jude Parish

Saint Mary Magdalene Parish

Saint Matthew Parish

Saint Paul Cathedral Parish

Saints Martha and Mary Parish

Saint Catherine of Sweden Church

2554 Wildwood Road

Allison Park, PA 15101

Takeout Only

Where: Curbside pickup in lower church parking lot

When: Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Menu:

Fried or baked cod fish dinners include 2 side dishes and dessert and costs $10

Child’s portion of fried cod with 2 sides and dessert costs $6

Sautéed & seasoned shrimp or batter baked shrimp dinners include 2 side dishes and dessert and costs $12

Child’s portion of either dinner includes 2 sides and dessert and costs $ 10

Macaroni and Cheese dinner with a choice of coleslaw or applesauce and dessert costs $5

9” cheese pizza with dessert costs $6

Fish tacos (2 tacos/order) with a choice of 5 toppings and dessert cost $9

Shrimp tacos (2 tacos /order) with toppings and dessert cost $12

Fried or Baked cod fish sandwich with French fries and coleslaw cost $9

Fried or Baked cod fish sandwich ala carte cost $7

Side dishes choices are: pierogies, mac & cheese or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce.

Dessert is chocolate or vanilla pudding.

Takeout Phone Number: All orders must be placed in advance by phone by calling 412-486-6001

Website: https://www.stsmarthaandmaryparish.org/st-catherine-of-sweden



Shrines of Pittsburgh

Most Holy Name Church

1515 Tinsbury St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Where: School Hall located at 1515 Tinsbury St. Pittsburgh, PA 15212

When: Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday)

Times: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: All dinners are $12

Menu:

Fried or Baked Fish, Breaded Shrimp or Crab Cakes

Choice of 2: Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Applesauce or Stewed Tomatoes

Sandwich bun or Dinner roll

Dessert

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 231-2994

Website: https://pghshrines.org/fishfry

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish

3058 Brereton St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Takeout Only

Where: Rosary Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Menu:

Cost is $12 for a fish sandwich dinner of fried or baked cod with choice of two sides. (Sides changing weekly.)

Takeout Phone Number: Orders taken starting at noon on Fridays 412-621-5441; walk-ins welcome

Website: https://pghshrines.org/immaculate-heart-of-mary



South Vicariate

Archangel Gabriel Parish

Blessed Trinity Parish

Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish

Corpus Christi Parish

Holy Family Parish

Our Lady of Hope Parish

Mary, Mother of God Parish

Mary, Queen of Peace Parish

St. Adalbert

81 S. 13th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Takeout Only

Where: Administrative Center

When: Ash Wednesday and Good Friday

Times: 11:00 a.m.— 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $10

Menu: Fried Fish Sandwich with French Fries and Cole Slaw

Takeout Phone Number: 412-481-838O

Website: https://www.maryqueenofpeacepgh.org/fish-fry-1

St. Mary of the Mount

131 Bigham Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Takeout Only

Where: Sullivan Hall

When: Fridays throughout Lent

Times: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Fried Fish Dish or Sandwich

Takeout Phone Number: 412-390-4011

Website: https://www.maryqueenofpeacepgh.org/fish-fry-1



Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Resurrection Parish

Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish

Saint Catherine Laboure

Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish

Saint James Parish

Saint John XXIII Parish

Saint John XXIII

120 Abington Drive

McMurray, PA 15317

Pre-Order Only, Drive-Thru

When: 2/19, 2/26, 3/5, 3/12, 3/19, 3/26

Times: 4PM-7PM

Cost: $11.50

Menu:

Fried Fish Dinner includes Hand Breaded Cod Fillet, Bun, Fries and Cole Slaw

Order Online: https://www.john23.org/

Website: https://www.john23.org/



Saint Joseph the Worker

Saint Katharine Drexel Parish

Saint Matthias Parish

Saint Michael the Archangel Parish

Saint Oscar Romero Parish

Saint Paul of the Cross Parish

Saint Philip Parish

Saint Raphael the Archangel Parish

Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish

Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish

​​​​​​​Saints Joachim and Anne Parish

Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish

Holy Spirit

2603 Old Elizabeth Road

West Mifflin, PA 15122

Takeout Only

When: Fridays during Lent

Times: 3-7PM

Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-3444

Website: https://triumphoftheholycrosspgh.org

St. Thomas A’ Becket

139 Gill Hall Road

Jefferson Hills, PA 15025

Takeout Only

When: Beginning on Friday, February 19, 2021, and running every Friday during Lent

Times: 4:00-7:00PM

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 655-9966

Website: https://triumphoftheholycrosspgh.org/



GREENSBURG CATHOLIC DIOCESE

Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish

400 Kennedy Avenue

East Vandergrift, PA 15629

Takeout Only

Where: Pickup at Social Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays throughout Lent

Times: Ash Wednesday Hours are Noon-6:30 p.m.; Friday Hours are 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Menu:

Fried or Baked Fish Sandwich is $7

Fried or Baked Fish Dinner is $9.50

Takeout Phone Number: 724-568-1313

Website: https://www.evcatholic.org/



OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department

1610 Latrobe-Crabtree Road

Crabtree, PA 15624

Where: Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department – Takeout Only

When: Every Friday During Lent, and Ash Wednesday

Times: 4:30PM-7:30PM

Menu:

Friday Dinner Menu:

Fried Fish Sandwich, Fries & Cole Slaw $10.00

Baked Fish & Pierogie Dinner with Cole Slaw $10.00

Homemade Mac N Cheese $5.00

Homemade Haluski $5.00

Side of Pierogies (3) $3.00

Dozen Pierogies $8.00

Ash Wednesday only serving Fried Fish Sandwich, Fries & Cole Slaw $10.00

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 837-2231

Website: http://www.crabtreevfd.com/news.html?view=1&id=86454



Eastern Area PreHospital Services

Turtle Creek, Pa. 15145

Where: Takeout and/or delivery only from EMS Building at 192 11th Street

When: Ash Wednesday on February 17, and Each Friday in Lent Fridays: February 19, 26 March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 5

Menu:

Fish, Shrimp, Clam Strip Crab Cake Dinners $10.00 your choice of tow sides and beverage

Sides: Fries, Haluski Macaroni and Cheese Pierogi $3.00

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 829-8155

Website: http://www.easternareaems.com/



Logan’s Ferry Heights VFD Station 235

1001 Summit Avenue

New Kensington , Pennsylvania 15068

Where: Take-out only from Social Hall

When:

February 19, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm

February 26, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm

March 5, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm

March 12, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm

March 19, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm

March 26, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm

April 2, 2021(Good Friday) 11:00am-8:00pm

Times: Pre-Orders will be taken on the Thursday before every fish fry from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Menu:

Fish Dinner (Half Pound Fish sandwich, fries, slaw) $9.00

Fish Sandwich $6.00

Shrimp Dinner(shrimp, fries, slaw) $8.00

Shrimp Basket w-fries $7.00

Crabcake Dinner(Crabcakes, fries, slaw) $8.00

Hand cut fries $3.00

Haluski $3.00

Pierogies(4) $3.00

Cole slaw $2.00

Mac & Cheese $3.00

Crabcake $3.00

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 337-0191

Website: http://www.lfhvfd.com/



Moon Twp. Vol Fire Dept.

1000 Beaver Grade Road

Moon Twp., PA 15108

Where Take-out only from Moon Twp. Public Safety building (first floor)

When: Starting Friday, February 19th and every Friday during Lent

Times: 11am – 7PM

Menu:

Fish Dinner $10.00, Fish & Fries $9.00, Shrimp dinner $10.00, Chicken Dinner 6 Pcs $9.00, Kids chicken Dinner 4 Pcs $6.00, Fish Sandwich $8.00, Side of fries $3.00, Our Special Homemade Coleslaw $2.00, Extra piece of Fish $8.00

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 262-5006

Website: https://moontwpfire.com/fish-fry



Rennerdale VFD

30 Suburban Ave.

Carnegie, PA 15106

Where: Rennerdale VFD – Drive-up Take-out Only

When: Feb. 19 & 26, March 5, 12, 19 & 26

Times: 4 to 7:30pm

Menu: Dinner Choices and Prices

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 276-9652

Website: https://www.rennerdalevfd.com/teams/?u=RENNERDALEVFD&s=htosports



St. Louise de Marillac School

310 McMurray Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15241

Where:

Orders to be picked up in the back of St. Louise School. The back parking lot, Door #9. Orders will be ready at the time designated when order is placed.

Take out only. Masks must be worn for pick up.

When: Fridays, February 19th – March 26th

No Fish Frys on Ash Wednesday or Good Friday.

Times: 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Cost: $12.25

Menu:

Only 2 options will be available – our most popular dinners:

Fried Fish Sandwich dinner

Baked Fish dinner

Each dinner includes fish, fries, coleslaw and mac and cheese. No substitutions please.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-835-0600

Orders to be placed online or by phone only. Phone orders only taken on Fridays from 1pm-4pm. All orders pre-paid.

Website: https://stlouiseschoolpa.org/support-stl/annual-fundraising/family-fish-fry/



St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

901 Hartman St.

McKeesport, PA 15132

Where: Pre-Order & Takeout Only at the Church Hall.

Please wear masks when you come to pick up your order.

When: Select Fridays: February 19th, February 26th, March 5th, and March 12th

Pre-orders will be taken weekly, Sunday thru Wednesday.

Times: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Menu: Online

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 469-2955

Website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry



White Oak American Legion Post 701

2813 Capitol Street

White Oak, Pa. 15110

Where: Valor Room; Takeout Available

Masks must be worn entering and exiting the hall. COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during the Lenten season

Times: 3-7 p.m.

Cost: Prices range from $1.00 to $10.00

Menu:

Fish sandwiches, fish dinner & shrimp. Sides include haluski, mac & cheese, pierogies, mini potato pancakes, deviled crabs, cole slaw, shoestring fries & applesauce. Soups are cream of potato and roasted corn & shrimp chowder.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-385-4000 or 412-672-7994

Website: http://www.whiteoakpost701.org/

Order Online: https://whiteoakamericanlegion.hrpos.heartland.us/menu



Wilkins Township VFC #3

109 Powell Street

East Pittsburgh, PA 15112

Where: Drive-thru only

When: Every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Good Friday: 12 Noon to 7:00 pm

Menu:

Cash only

Fish Dinner (Sandwich, Fries, Coleslaw) $9.00

Fish Sandwich $7.00

Shrimp Dinner (Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw) $8.00

Shrimp Only $6.00

Fries Only $2.00

Extra Bun $1.00

Extra Coleslaw $1.00

Macaroni & Cheese $3.00

Takeout Phone Number: 12-418-7905

Website: https://www.wilkinstwp303.com

