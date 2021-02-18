By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHEELING, Pa. (KDKA) — A man wanted in two shootings in Washington County was found dead in West Virginia.
The Wheeling Police Department said Zackory Sadler was found dead on Wheeling Island at a relative's home on Thursday. Police say they were called to a house on North Broadway Street around 6:30 a.m. for a medical emergency.
The person suffering from the medical emergency was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police say. Sadler’s cause of the death has not been released.
"Based on Wheeling PD's initial findings, there were no apparent external injuries to Sadler's body," police said.
Sadler is accused of shooting and killing a man outside the Family Dollar store in Washington County last month. He is also accused in a second shooting that happened about 45 minutes later in Donora on Heslep Avenue.