By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A third egg has been laid in the Hays bald eagle nest.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says this latest egg was laid just after 2 p.m. Friday.
The pair's first egg was laid last Friday, while the second was laid on Monday.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says an adult bald eagle remains on the nest constantly to incubate the egg. The nest is never left unattended.
It usually takes about 35 days to hatch from when they were laid.
You can watch the Hays Bald Eagle camera anytime on the KDKA website!