PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network seems to be making a habit out of mass vaccination clinics at PNC Park.

You’ll remember they had a similar one a couple of weeks ago.

These folks aren’t the same people coming back, however.

This is new batch of people getting their first shot.

The same rules still apply. People in the 1A category are the only ones getting vaccinated today.

That means people 65 and older, including healthcare workers and anybody who is considered high-risk.

For those of you in that 1A category who are still fighting to find a shot, AHN is launching a scheduling portal on their website that will make it easier for those trying to find a vaccine to schedule an appointment based on the states eligibility requirements.

Around 3,500 vaccines are expected to be given today, an increase of about 1,000 more shots than what was given at the last clinic.

Keep in mind that this isn’t a walk-in clinic.

To get a vaccine, you need to have already pre-registered.