By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Sidney Crosby prepares to play his 1,000th NHL game tonight when the Penguins take on the Islanders, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto found a way to honor the Pens’ captain.

In a declaration, Mayor Peduto declared February 20, 2021, “Sidney Crosby Day” in the City of Pittsburgh.

“…not only has Mr. Crsoby reached this longevity milestone, but he’s done so as one of the most accomplished players of his generation,” the declaration read. “He enters his 1,000th game with the eighth-most points in National Hockey League history and while the City of Pittsburgh and there greater regional community have certainly come to adore and respect this adopted son of our city, Mr. Crosby himself has declared the deep feelings mutual, recently saying, ‘I love playing here and this is where I’d love to play the rest of my career.'”

RELATED: Sidney Crosby Reflects On Career Ahead Of 1,000th Career NHL Game, Shuts Down Trade Rumors

In 16 seasons with the Penguins, Crosby has won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP twice, the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading point scorer twice, the Rocket Richard as the leading NHL goal-scorer twice, and has captained the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championship.

When Crosby plays his 1,000th game tonight, he will be the first to play 1,000 games consecutively as a Penguin.