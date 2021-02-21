By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YOUNGSTOWN/HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A Republican candidate is stepping up to run for the currently vacant 59th District seat in Pennsylvania's House of Representatives.
Leslie Rossi, creator of the “Trump House” in Youngstown, is running to represent the 59th District in the State House for the upcoming May 18 primary election.
In a Facebook post by the Westmoreland County Republican Committee, the committee confirmed the announcement and said that Rossi was “a strong, patriotic fighter, and we couldn’t be more excited for her.”
The 59th District currently does not have a State Representative due to the sudden death of the late Rep. Mike Reese at the beginning of this year.
Rossi made local and national headlines in 2016 after people noticed the house endorsing Donald Trump prior to his win in the 2016 Presidential Election.