By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Sidney Crosby played his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, former teammates, coaches, and other players from around the league congratulated the Penguins captain.

Before Saturday’s game against the Islanders, all of Crosby’s teammates wore #87 jerseys as a way to commemorate his accomplishment.

Throughout the evening, the Penguins shared video messages from all across the hockey world wishing Crosby well.

Current teammates like Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Bryan Rust were among those to record messages for the captain.

Guentzel to Crosby: “It’s truly been an honor to be a part of some of these games.” pic.twitter.com/jCoAViGj4p — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

Rusty’s got his eyes on the prize… “Obviously, you’ve got a lot left in you. Let’s try and get one more.” We’re all in on that plan. pic.twitter.com/WqhkRxtkJo — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

I want more goals for you, more points, more games… And of course, more Cups. We want that too, Geno. This one will hit you right in the feels ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iUM2Fwx0t5 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

Former teammates that played with Crosby were included in the sharing of video messages.

16 years of great hockey and great achievements. Here’s to 16 more! pic.twitter.com/CowHIzconR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

Time flew by, but the pucks didn’t (according to Marc-Andre Fleury). pic.twitter.com/DxJulaNxrZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

Orpik to Crosby: “It was a pleasure playing with you, not so much fun playing against you.” pic.twitter.com/iGawH6VZ5p — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

In addition to former teammates, current NHL competition also took the time to wish Crosby well, including Alexander Ovechkin.

From sharing the international stage to the NHL stage, John Tavares is inspired. pic.twitter.com/E6uBKRy62G — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

A rivalry steeped in respect. pic.twitter.com/sxcRd2a8m4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

In addition to current and former players, Crosby’s parents and family sent messages of their own.

It took 20 tries without crying, but they made it!

To Sidney, from Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/7fUC6X3cZY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

Proud sister moment 💛 pic.twitter.com/GjeSJobvSJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

Crosby registered two assists in the 3-2 win over New York.