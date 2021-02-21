CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Sidney Crosby played his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, former teammates, coaches, and other players from around the league congratulated the Penguins captain.

Before Saturday’s game against the Islanders, all of Crosby’s teammates wore #87 jerseys as a way to commemorate his accomplishment. 

Throughout the evening, the Penguins shared video messages from all across the hockey world wishing Crosby well.

Current teammates like Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Bryan Rust were among those to record messages for the captain.

Former teammates that played with Crosby were included in the sharing of video messages.

In addition to former teammates, current NHL competition also took the time to wish Crosby well, including Alexander Ovechkin.

In addition to current and former players, Crosby’s parents and family sent messages of their own.

Crosby registered two assists in the 3-2 win over New York.