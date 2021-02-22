By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) – State troopers are continuing to investigate three deaths in Clarion County.
Troopers were called there to look for James Whitman, a Clarion University student who had disappeared.
While looking for him in the woods towards Toby Creek, crews found a car over a hillside.
Inside, investigators found the bodies of 78-year-old Samuel and 80-year-old Lucielle Paine. The searchers also found Whitman's body about 100 feet above the Toby Creek Bridge on Bigley Road.
Troopers say it doesn’t appear the cases are connected.