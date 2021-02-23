PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a return to the classroom on the horizon for Pittsburgh Public School students, the district has revealed its plan with its mitigation efforts it plans on taking and where teacher vaccinations fall on that list.

To get back into the classroom, safety is going to have to be a top priority.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says it’s unrealistic to wait for every teacher to be vaccinated to open the school.

He says Pittsburgh Public is doing what it can to work with UPMC to schedule appointments as part of Pennsylvania’s 1-B phase.

According to the school district, vaccinations are just one layer of protection, citing the guidance issued by the CDC from earlier this month.

The district says reusable and disposable masks will be available at each school for students and staff.

School nurses will be supplied with masks, gloves, and gowns.

And for staff that works with a student who can’t wear a mask, the district plans to provide PPE to support students’ safety.

Other efforts include:

Universal mask wearing

Physical distancing

Hand washing

Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities

Contact tracing combined with isolation and quarantine

As for the cleaning, all buildings will be disinfected daily.

The district will also have a self screening tool for staff and students to use before coming to school.

If there is a positive case at a school, a notification will go out such as a robocall — and anyone in close contact will be personally notified.

Pittsburgh Public Schools has also announced new “student-support categories” ahead of April 6’s reopening.

For more information about these categories, click here.