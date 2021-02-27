CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Some heavy machinery was needed to lift the car out from the yard while a tow truck pulled from the street above.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mt. Washington, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Safety, Ruth Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three weeks after a car pinballed its way between two houses and crashed in a backyard, it’s finally been moved.

READ MORE: Boy Wounded In Accidental Valentine's Day Shooting Dies

A tow company pulled the Cadillac out on Friday.

Some heavy machinery was needed to lift the car out from the yard while a tow truck pulled from the street above.

READ MORE: Sledding Accident Causes Teen's Death; Dad Dies At Hospital

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Earlier this month, the car slid down a steep hill in Mt. Washington and crashed between two houses along Ruth Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The driver and passenger got out of the car and walked away.

Police say the car had been reported stolen.

MORE NEWS: 'No Dog Left Behind' Rescues Stranded Pups From Texas Following Storms

The City says they had to wait until it was safe to remove the car.