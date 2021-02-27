By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three weeks after a car pinballed its way between two houses and crashed in a backyard, it’s finally been moved.

A tow company pulled the Cadillac out on Friday.

Some heavy machinery was needed to lift the car out from the yard while a tow truck pulled from the street above.

Earlier this month, the car slid down a steep hill in Mt. Washington and crashed between two houses along Ruth Street.

The driver and passenger got out of the car and walked away.

Police say the car had been reported stolen.

The City says they had to wait until it was safe to remove the car.