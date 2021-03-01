By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is loosening some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor announced Monday he’s revising the mitigation order on gatherings and lifting the out-of-state travel restrictions.

The revised gathering limits now allow for 15% of maximum occupancy at indoor events, regardless of venue size. As for outdoor events, they’re now allowed up to 20% maximum occupancy. That’s only if people can still stay 6 feet apart.

There are also no more out-of-state travel restrictions, which were implemented in November and required people who traveled to another state to provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine when they came back to Pennsylvania.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. COVID-19 cases are on the decline, and more are being vaccinated. Thank you for wearing masks, keeping your distance, planning for vaccines, and doing whatever it takes to slow the spread of COVID. Your actions are making a difference. READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 404 New Cases, No Additional Deaths Over 48 Hours — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 1, 2021

The governor’s office says the nationwide downward trend of cases, implementation of testing requirements and President Joe Biden’s mask mandate for public transportation are reducing the risk of spreading the virus through interstate travel.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders. The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place,” Wolf said in a press release.

“Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

