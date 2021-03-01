By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates say they will both be welcoming fans back into PPG Paints Arena and PNC Park following Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement on revised capacity limits in public venues.

The Penguins says they will be allowing fans back into PPG Paints Arena at 15% capacity, following the release of the governor’s new guidelines today.

Fans will be allowed in as soon as Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the organization says. However, only season ticket holders will be allowed in for now.

They say, “The Penguins would like to thank season ticket holders for their loyalty to the team during the pandemic. The Penguins will make tickets available to Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers on a priority basis to season ticket holders only.”

The Penguins received approval today from Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Department of Health to reopen PPG Paints Arena to fans at 15% capacity (2,800). Full details: https://t.co/Ekg9CLw6C5 pic.twitter.com/FDd3K4x2ft — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 1, 2021

The last time fans were allowed into PPG Paints Arena was nearly one year ago, on March 8, 2020.

The Pirates says they will be putting out ticket availability information for PNC Park soon for the upcoming season.

They say, “In the coming days, we will announce details around ticket availability, enhancements that have been made to PNC Park, as well as specifics around the fan experience. Most importantly, our fans’ health and safety will continue to be our top priority, and we will have a number of protocols in place to ensure we can all enjoy games at PNC Park in a safe and healthy manner.

“Even though our capacity will be limited, Opening Day 2021 will truly be like no other. It will be much more than a game. It will mark a significant step in overcoming this pandemic. We cannot wait to open PNC Park and host our fans for a summer-long celebration of reconnecting with family and friends around Pirates baseball.”

The Pirates have already said season ticket holders will be given priority access.

We cannot express how excited we are to see you all very soon. Statement from Travis Williams on @GovernorTomWolf's announcement of revising capacity limits on outdoor events: https://t.co/kS7BQq9ihp pic.twitter.com/beJdlzfn0F — Pirates (@Pirates) March 1, 2021

Gov. Wolf’s revised gathering limits now allow for 15% of maximum occupancy at indoor events, regardless of venue size. As for outdoor events, they’re now allowed up to 20% maximum occupancy. That’s only if people can still stay six-feet apart.

Those revisions were announced by the Wolf administration this morning.

