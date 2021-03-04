PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
They are hoping people in the community can help find her.
Filed Under:Homestead, Jessica Guay, Missing Person, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Olivia Zane.

READ MORE: Report: 17 Fans Ejected From Penguins-Flyers Game For Not Wearing Masks

Law enforcement said she is missing and endangered. Zane was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Oakland, and Pittsburgh Police believe she was possibly headed to Homestead.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Police)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Zane is an employee at Carnegie Mellon University. School officials confirmed to KDKA that she works there but did not provide any additional information.

READ MORE: Ohio Woman Accused Of Stabbing 3-Year-Old Boy As He Walked With Kids To School Bus

Her family hung up fliers in North Oakland on Thursday. They are hoping people in the community can help find her.

The flier states that Zane has brown hair and hazel eyes and she is 5-foot-4. Police said Zane may have been wearing a black knee-length coat or blue raincoat with a black beanie.

MORE NEWS: Ohio Man Admits Paying Poor Filipino Mothers For Child Porn

If you have any information about where Zane is, make sure to call the police at 412-323-7141.