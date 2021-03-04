By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Olivia Zane.READ MORE: Report: 17 Fans Ejected From Penguins-Flyers Game For Not Wearing Masks
Law enforcement said she is missing and endangered. Zane was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Oakland, and Pittsburgh Police believe she was possibly headed to Homestead.
Zane is an employee at Carnegie Mellon University. School officials confirmed to KDKA that she works there but did not provide any additional information.READ MORE: Ohio Woman Accused Of Stabbing 3-Year-Old Boy As He Walked With Kids To School Bus
Her family hung up fliers in North Oakland on Thursday. They are hoping people in the community can help find her.
The flier states that Zane has brown hair and hazel eyes and she is 5-foot-4. Police said Zane may have been wearing a black knee-length coat or blue raincoat with a black beanie.MORE NEWS: Ohio Man Admits Paying Poor Filipino Mothers For Child Porn
If you have any information about where Zane is, make sure to call the police at 412-323-7141.