By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have activated Sidney Crosby from the COVID Protocol-Related Absence list.
The team announced Thursday that Crosby was activated from the list and assistant coach Todd Reirden passed COVID protocol.
Crosby and Reirden were placed on the list before Tuesday’s game against the Flyers.
The Penguins have activated Sidney Crosby from the COVID protocol related absence list.
The Penguins host the Flyers on Thursday at 7 p.m.