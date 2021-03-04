By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt and his brother, J.J., decided to get creative to help with post-workout recovery.
The NFL stars cut a hole in a frozen lake and relaxed in the ice-cold water on Thursday.
“Recovery.” the Steelers star posted to his Twitter.
Recovery. pic.twitter.com/DbIzZEiCo0
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 4, 2021
“post-workout recovery. (more like second workout, after the chainsaw wouldn’t work),” said J.J., who signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.
post-workout recovery.
(more like second workout, after the chainsaw wouldn’t work) pic.twitter.com/UibPxIzlAF
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2021
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s offseason training also went to a different level. In a video posted to his Instagram page, JuJu was playing tug of war with a lion.