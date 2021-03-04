PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
T.J. is not the only NFL player with Pittsburgh ties getting creative this offseason.
Filed Under:Arizona Cardinals, J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt and his brother, J.J., decided to get creative to help with post-workout recovery.

(Photo Credit: T.J. Watt/Twitter (left); J.J. Watt/Twitter (right)

The NFL stars cut a hole in a frozen lake and relaxed in the ice-cold water on Thursday.

“Recovery.” the Steelers star posted to his Twitter.

“post-workout recovery. (more like second workout, after the chainsaw wouldn’t work),” said J.J., who signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s offseason training also went to a different level. In a video posted to his Instagram page, JuJu was playing tug of war with a lion.