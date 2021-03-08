PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A family is grieving after a father was killed in a shooting over the weekend while he was driving for Uber.

“He was just an infectious, joyous person. You would never see him without his big smile,” said Steve Metzger.

Thousands of miles away stationed in Florida, Steve Metzger is still in shock that he won’t see his big brother smile again.

“It’s impossible to take in. I’m still shaking sitting here holding the phone,” Steve said.

Pittsburgh Police said Kris Metzger was shot and killed on Zephyr Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood. It happened just after midnight Saturday morning. His family said he drove for Uber and was doing his job when he was killed.

“It wasn’t uncommon for him to stay out on Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays driving for Uber because that’s when people were coming home, 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.,” Steve said.

With no suspects, there are few answers. The family is asking for help.

“If there is someone out there that does know something and can help shed some light on what happened, we would be very appreciative to understand why this happened to such a good man,” Steve said.

While he hopes for those answers, Steve is thinking of his brother’s wife and 9-year-old daughter and the memories he holds close to his heart.

“I’d get on the PlayStation or on the computer and call him up, we’d play video games together. I’m really going to miss that just being able to talk to him and have fun,” Steve said.

Uber confirms Kris was a driver for its company and provided the following statement:

“We are devastated by this news and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Kristofer Metzger.”

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Pittsburgh Police.